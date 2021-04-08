Air Selangor: Water supply to KL, Gombak restored by 66pc as of 6am

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Water supply in 38 areas or 66 per cent of the total 58 areas in Kuala Lumpur and Gombak that affected by the water supply disruption, has been fully restored as of 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement today said Gombak recorded a 100 per cent recovery rate, while Kuala Lumpur registered a recovery rate of 57 per cent with 20 areas have yet to fully recover.

The water disruption was due to valve replacement works at the raw water pipeline from the Klang Gates Dam which caused a temporary shut down at the Bukit Nanas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plants yesterday (April 6).

“The duration of the disruption and the water supply recovery involving the affected areas would differ according to the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure of the distribution system.

“Air Selangor hopes that consumers who have received their water supply will use water prudently to allow the recovery process in the other affected areas to run smoothly as scheduled,” she said.

The status of the water supply recovery will be updated from time to time through Air Selangor's official communication channels, including via its website www.airselangor.com, Air Selangor app, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Queries can be directed to its call centre at 15300. — Bernama