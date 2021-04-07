PBB Youth believes GPS will stand in all 82 seats in next Sarawak election

File photo shows PBB members carrying the party’s flags. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, April 7 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth is confident Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will stand in all 82 seats during the next Sarawak election.

In a statement today, PBB Youth said it is sure GPS will be given the mandate to form the next Sarawak government.

The youth wing welcomed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin’s assurance that Bersatu would not interfere in GPS’ Sarawak election machinery, preparation, and campaigning.

PBB Youth said the assurance was given when Muhyddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, expressed his moral support for GPS to win the next Sarawak election with a big majority.

The youth wing opined that GPS is still the best coalition to rule Sarawak.

“We (PBB Youth) are confident that GPS would still be the first choice of Sarawakian voters in the 12th State Election,” said the statement.

PBB Youth said this confidence stems from GPS’ past performance, achievements, and state policies which are people-centric.

The youth wing also said it is confident GPS will contest in all 82 state seats and will be given the mandate to form the next Sarawak government

The next Sarawak election is said to be due in August 2021 after the State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) term automatically expires in June 2021.

“PBB Youth will continue to support the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg as Sarawak Chief Minister. We also support his statement in his capacity as GPS chairman that he supports the Prime Minister’s efforts towards ensuring the country’s stability.”

PBB Youth added it believes Muhyiddin and Abang Johari have effectively enabled the nation and state respectively to address challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Borneo Post Online