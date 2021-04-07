Paul Yong rape trial hears details of Indonesian maid’s medical examination

Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong arrives at the High Court in Ipoh April 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 7 — The High Court here today heard details of the medical examination conducted on the Indonesian maid who was allegedly raped by her employer, former Perak executive council member Paul Yong.

Dr Nilawati Isha, 45, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist attached to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s obstetrics and gynaecology department, said several tears and abrasions could have been the result of penetration by a blunt object or organ.

“Based on the medical examination, the patient had two fresh hymen tears at the six and eight o’clock area and also signs of abrasions at the two o’clock area as well as at the posterior fourchette in the private part,” she replied to deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi

Dr Nilawati was testifying during the trial of Yong, who is accused of raping his Indonesian maid.

