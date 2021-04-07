On World Health Day, Muhyiddin hopes public will work together through Covid-19 recovery phase

In conjunction with World Health Day, the prime minister also thanked and commended all frontline health workers for their tireless efforts and hard work in providing the best healthcare services, especially during the pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hopes that the people will continue to work with the government through the recovery phase of Covid-19 and in reviving the country’s economy.

He said the government and the people had faced immense challenges and until yesterday, 353,329 positive cases have been recorded.

“Although the number of cases in Malaysia has started to show a downward trend, the situation is still not stable,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page in conjunction with World Health Day celebration today.

Muhyiddin said at the beginning of this month, over 130 million Covid-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide and over 2.85 million fatalities were recorded.

In Malaysia, he said, up to April 6 the death toll due to Covid -19 was 1,300.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is always committed in ensuring that all Malaysians and non-citizens in the country have access to the best healthcare services.

“Let us together take care of our health and strive to adopt a healthy lifestyle through healthier eating habits and with regular physical or leisure activities,” he said.

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 7, 1948. — Bernama