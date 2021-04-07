Amid surge in Covid-19, Miri City Council cancels Ramadan bazaars

In view of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, the Miri City Council has decided call off all Ramadan bazaars in areas under the jurisdiction of Miri City Council, said MCC. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MIRI, April 7 — The Miri City Council (MCC) has decided to cancel all of its Ramadan bazaars scheduled to start this month due to the worrying number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“In view of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, the Miri City Council has decided call off all Ramadan bazaars in areas under the jurisdiction of Miri City Council.

“The risk of close-contact is very high and may lead to re-transmission of Covid-19, thus dampening the government’s efforts to fully eradicate this pandemic, said the council in press statement this afternoon.

MCC said it is their responsibility to work together with the government to break the chain of Covid-19 infection by adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules while the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is in force,

Yesterday, MCC issued a statement saying that Ramadan bazaars would be held in three locations in the city, namely Bandar Baru Permyjaya parking area, MYY Mall in Lutong and Taman Tunku Commercial Centre. — Borneo Post Online