Zulkifli: ‘Zakat fitrah’ in Federal Territories fixed at RM5

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 ― The zakat fitrah (personal tithe) rates this year, have been fixed at RM5 (compulsory), RM7 and RM14.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the rates are based on the types of rice consumed by the household.

The minimum rate of RM5 is for Muslims who consume the Super Tempatan 15 per cent broken rice, the RM7 rate is for zakat payers who consume Super A five per cent broken rice, while those who consume the Super Import and basmathi rice will have a zakat rate of RM14, he said.

“Zakat payers can choose to pay zakat fitrah according to the price of the rice they consume,” he told a press conference after the presentation ceremony of Ihya Ramadan aid and appointment letters to amil (zakat collectors) for this year, here today.

Zulkifli said the tithe payment could be done online via the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) at www.maiwp.gov.my or other methods such as ePay MAIWP, SnapNPay, e-wallet Boost, JomPay or at the Zakat Collection Centre portal at fitrah.com.my.

He said the payment could also be made via 909 appointed amils throughout the Federal Territories.

On the age limit set for Malaysians who want to perform the haj this year, Zulkifli said the government would obtain further information on the matter, adding that so far, no official statement had been issued by the Saudi Arabian government.

Last year, the Saudi Arabian government announced various conditions for pilgrims to perform the haj, including the number of pilgrims to not exceed 10,000 people and that they would be screened before arriving in Makkah and Madinah.

Its Health Minister, Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah, was also reported to have said that Covid-19 vaccination was mandatory, and it was part of the main conditions for all pilgrims who would perform the haj pilgrimage in July. ― Bernama