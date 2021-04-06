Police nab 29, including 15 Vietnamese, for breaching CMCO SOP at Johor Baru entertainment outlet

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the suspects were arrested following an operation carried out by a team from the state Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, April 6 — The police arrested 29 individuals, including 15 Vietnamese, who allegedly flouted the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) during a raid on a cafe that doubled as an entertainment outlet along Jalan Sagu 18 in Taman Daya here yesterday.

Among the 29 suspects arrested were also 11 Vietnamese and four Malaysian women when the police team raided the premises at 7.45pm.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the suspects, aged between 20 and 52, were arrested following an operation carried out by a team from the state Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7).

He said initial checks revealed that the premises were operating and music was being played loudly while groups of customers mingled and drank alcoholic beverages.

“The police also arrested a 24-year-old Vietnamese man who claimed to be the caretaker of the premises for breaching conditional movement control order (CMCO) guidelines.

“The 14 local customers were also fined RM10,000 each for not practising physical distancing while on the premises,” said Mohd Padzli in a statement issued today.

Mohd Padzli said during the raid, police also seized what is suspected to be ecstasy pills and ketamine.

He added that the foreigners will have their travel records checked with the Immigration Department to verify their status.

“Police will also check the business licence status and entertainment licence status of the premises with the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB),” said Mohd Padzli.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 16 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021 for violating the conditions of the CMCO and Section 6 (2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 4/98.

In addition to that, police have also initiated investigations under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Johor is currently listed as a state under the CMCO, together with Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Kelantan until April 14.