Perikatan Youth welcomes MIC, PAS, GPS continued support for PM, rejects politics of dominance

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth said it welcomes the decision of MIC, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to continue their support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement today, PN Youth info chief Muhammad Hilman Idham said this demonstrates their confidence in the leadership of the prime minister, the PN administration and the coalition’s aspiration for political stability through unity.

“Indeed, the confidence of all three parties shows that political stability is the key to protecting the people’s interests and that national prosperity is in line with PN’s aspirations.

“What a great democracy demands of political parties is an understanding of the meaning of democracy as a platform to strengthen unity and improve living standards.

“We have witnessed the democratic experiment being turned into a medium of power grabs, protecting the interests of the elites against the better interests of the ordinary citizens,” he said.

Realising the current unstable political dynamics, Hilman stated that PN is committed to a democratic rejuvenation by implementing good values within politics.

He also stressed that PN Youth rejects the politics of dominance that ultimately breeds corrupt leaders and “kleptocrats”.

Hilman’s statement comes against the backdrop of a tense relationship with provisional ally Umno, who had last week during its annual general assembly, decided to cut ties with PN and its lynchpin party Bersatu for the coming general election.

Despite Umno’s efforts to strengthen Muafakat Nasional, PAS issued a statement that it will remain with PN for GE15, while MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran said the party will support Muhyiddin and work with Bersatu pending a decision by the BN supreme council.