Paul Yong rape trial: Prosecution team wants two witnesses placed under protection

IPOH, April 6 — The lead prosecutor in Paul Yong’s rape trial, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Jamil Aripin today told the High Court here that the team is going to apply for Witness Protection Act (WPA) 2009 for two of their witnesses.

Jamil informed the Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed during the trial that two of their witnesses are participants in the Witness Protection Programme (WPP) under the WPA.

“We want the two witnesses to give their statements under Section 256A of Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

“Both have intended to give statement via camera in an open court without the presence of public and media and also they did not want their identities disclosed to the accused and his lawyers,” he told the court.

Jamil said the identity meant here not only includes the background, locations or personal information of the witnesses but also the facial recognition of the witnesses.

He also said the first witness under the WPP is the alleged victim, while the second witness has received death threats over the matter.

“Former state speaker Ngeh Koo Ham had lodged a police report that the man received RM100,000 and was also threatened by a man with a gun,” he added.

Yong’s lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh said that the defence team opposes the application made by the prosecution for the WPA for the witnesses under Section 256A or CPC.

“The WPA is not necessary as we were served with an affidavit by the prosecution team which have both the witnesses name on it. So I don’t know where the prosecution is trying to go,” he said.

“The first witness, however, can be done on camera without being visible to our client since the witness is the victim, but we should be able to cross examine the witness. That’s our right,” he added.

Abdul Wahab, then told Jamil that they should wait until the defence team prepares a reply before the application on the witness protection can be submitted.

“Once I have got the reply, then only I will proceed with the inquiry,” said Abdul Wahab.

He also ordered the prosecution team to continue the trial with the remaining witnesses.

“We can reserve the two witnesses for last before the investigation officer. We have to go on with this. I have no reason to postpone the trial. Get ready of other witnesses,” he said.

The hearing will continue tomorrow.

On August 23, 2019, Yong, 51, a former Perak exco for housing and local government, public transport, non-Muslim affairs and new villages, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court in Ipoh to the charge of raping his 23-year-old Indonesian maid.

The Tronoh assemblyman was accused of committing the offence at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.