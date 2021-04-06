HR Ministry rescues Indian national from ‘inhumane’ employer, says minister

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the operation was conducted by the Manpower Department, Peninsular Malaysia and Pahang Manpower Department following information received in the form of a video recording shared by the public. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) rescued an Indian national believed to be the victim of an “inhumane” employer in Raub, Pahang, yesterday.

Its minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the operation was conducted by the Manpower Department, Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) and Pahang Manpower Department following information received in the form of a video recording shared by the public.

He said the operation found that the 45-year-old man entered the country in 2019 using a temporary visit pass with a work permit promised by an agent, but the permit application was delayed due to the country facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The employer took the opportunity to hire the man for RM1,500 a month before making unnecessary deductions for room rental and allowances, and only paid him a salary of RM500 per month.

“JTKSM discussed (the matter) with the employer and obtained the balance of the salary of RM6,000 paid in cash on the same day,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said the man was handed over to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and the repatriation process was being done within a week.

“MOHR will never compromise on issues involving the abuse and persecution of workers, regardless of whether they are locals or foreigners,” he added. — Bernama