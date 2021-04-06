Condominium CCTV recording played at ex-spy chief’s CBT trial

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 8, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Several Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers were seen carting away several boxes from a condominium in Cyberjaya when investigating a US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) criminal breach of trust case against former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk .

This was based on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of 69 CCTV files screened at the High Court here today during her trial before Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Farid Ahmad Kamal presented the CCTV recording during his examination-in-chief of the eighth prosecution witness, investigating officer Badri Azni, 37, from the Technological Forensic Division of MACC headquaters.

The recording shows several MACC officers taking away several boxes on trolleys via one of the lifts of the condominium on August 30, 2018.

However, the court was not told of the contents of the boxes.

Badri said the 60-minute recording was made between May 9, 2018 and August 31, 2018 and was obtained by MACC from the security unit of the condominium as part of the investigation.

On October 6 last year, the first prosecution witness, MACC assistant superintendent Muhammad Nizhar Kadi told the court that MACC had conducted the operation for the case.

He said that on Aug 30, 2018 his team searched a condominium unit in Cyberjaya and seized cash of US$4.07 million.

On October 25, 2018, Hasanah, 64, pleaded not guilty to a charge that as a civil servant, the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Research Department, she committed criminal breach of trust amounting to US$12.1 million belonging to the Malaysian government.

She is alleged to have committed the offence at the director-general’s office, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department, Kompleks JPM, Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, and whipping and fine on conviction.

Hearing before Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir continues tomorrow. — Bernama