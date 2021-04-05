HR minister: Lower pay for fresh grads due to economic downturn

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan suggested that fresh graduates accept the offered salary instead of being unemployed. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, April 5 — The current economic downturn is among the factors contributing to low salary of between RM1,000 and RM1,500 being offered to fresh graduates, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

“We never change the minimum salary (of RM1,200) but in this situation, there are employers who offer jobs to the unemployed.

“I suggest that we accept the offered salary instead of being unemployed,” he said in a news conference after attending the Malaysia Prihatin Programme and the handing-over ceremony of the Trade Union Development Grant (GPKS) 2021 here, today.

According to a recent report from the Statistics Department, the majority of graduates entering the job market last year received a monthly salary of between RM1,001 and RM1,500 compared to the average of RM2,001 to RM2,500 recorded in 2019.

Meanwhile, GPKS is a one-off financial assistance provided for trade unions registered with the Trade Union Affairs Department (JHEKS), comprising four categories, namely Training, Computer, Website Development and Publication grants.

To date, the ministry through JHEKS has approved 128 out of 210 applications received from trade unions nationwide for the GPKS 2021 involving a total allocation of RM1.1 million. — Bernama