Covid-19: Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia discharged from hospital after four weeks of treatment

JAKARTA, April 5 — Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar and his wife, Datin Sakhiah Mohd Soom were discharged from Rumah Sakit Pusat Angkatan Darat (RSPAD) Gatot Soebroto, Jakarta on April 3, nearly four weeks after they were admitted for Covid-19.

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta in a statement said, the couple were first treated at Mayapada Hospital, Lebak Bulus on March 7 and 8 respectively, before they were transferred to RSPAD on March 12.

"The Ambassador and his wife wish to express their deepest appreciation to the Indonesian Government especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for facilitating and ensuring that they receive the best treatment possible, as well as to all doctors, nurses and staff of both hospitals for the excellent care extended," read the statement.

The couple also thanked Wisma Putra, family members and all well-wishers who had prayed for their speedy recovery, including to Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood who is special advisor to the Prime Minister of Malaysia on Public Health and Universiti Malaya's infectious diseases specialist and the Dean of Faculty of Medicine, Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, who had been providing expert support and advice to the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta. — Bernama