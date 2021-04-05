Alleged forced labour: Top Glove says US Customs and Border Protection requests additional rectification, verification work

Top Glove said the additional rectification and verification works are related to identity documents retained by recruitment agents to be returned to the workers and remediation for workers who didn’t manage to come to Malaysia to work due to Covid-19 related lockdowns. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has requested Top Glove Corporation Bhd to carry out additional rectification and verification work in relation to the earlier findings on the alleged forced labour issue.

Top Glove said the additional rectification and verification works are related to identity documents retained by recruitment agents to be returned to the workers, affecting less than one per cent of its workers, and remediation for workers who didn’t manage to come to Malaysia to work due to Covid-19 related lockdowns.

“Top Glove is currently working on to address and fully remediate the identified issues expeditiously,” the world’s largest rubber glove manufacturer said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said that to date, no disposable gloves have been seized pursuant to CBP’s withhold release order.

“There is also no financial and operational impact to the company based on current assessment,” it said.

It added that the company remains committed to the welfare, health and safety of its workforce. — Bernama