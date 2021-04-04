MMEA Miri seize oil tanker for various offences

The seized oil tanker. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI. April 4 — An oil tanker carrying about 2,000 litres of diesel was detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency here at 12.50pm Thursday for various offences.

MMEA Miri director Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the vessel was detained during ‘Ops Permai’ about 89 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Lobang.

According to Md Fauzi, also detained were four crew members aged 41 to 49 years old, two of them locals while the rest Vietnamese with no work permit.

“Upon inspection, the vessel was found to have committed several offences, including failing to produce valid domestic shipping licence (DSL), port clearance pass and permit to recruit foreign crew members.

“All crew members and the vessel were escorted to MMEA Miri Vessel Detention Centre Jetty for further investigation,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Md Fauzi said the case would be investigated under Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, Customs Act 1967 and Immigration Act 1963.

Meanwhile, he advised the maritime community to always abide by the law and maintain safety at sea by wearing safety jackets.

For complaints, feedback and emergencies at sea, contact MMEA Miri operations centre at 085-418204, MMEA Sarawak operations centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999, he said. — Borneo Post Onine