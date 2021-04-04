Express bus skids into drain on North-South Expressway near Menora Tunnel, 15 injured

IPOH, April 4 — Fourteen passengers and an express bus driver were injured when the bus skidded and veered onto the road shoulder before landing on its side in a drain at the south-bound of KM 265 of the North-South Expressway after the Menora Tunnel early today.

Meru Fire and Rescue Station chief Shahrudi Muhamad Halil said the station was alerted of the incident, involving 12 men and three women, aged between 14 and 59, at 2.22am.

Following which, he said, a team of 16 firefighters from the Meru and Ipoh fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene.

On arrival, they found an express bus landing on its side in a drain and two of the victims were seriously injured, he said when contacted by Bernama.

Shahrudi said the injured victims were then sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment. — Bernama