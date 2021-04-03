Visitors to Tawau Courts Malaysia urged to undergo Covid-19 screening

Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this was following the detection of the Kubota Sentral Cluster. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — Individuals who visited the Courts Malaysia premises in Kubota Sentral, Tawau from March 22 up till today (April 3), have been urged to undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest health clinics.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this was following the detection of the Kubota Sentral Cluster, which so far recorded nine positive cases, including two today.

“The index case is a 25-year-old man who is a salesman at the homeware shop. The index case was confirmed positive after undergoing symptomatic individual screening on March 29.

“Six individuals were found positive as a result of a screening conducted at the workplace, while two more cases were detected through close contact screening. Contact tracing is underway and the cause of the cluster infections is still being investigated,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the spike in Covid-19 infections in Sabah is attributed to social gatherings such as weddings and feasts.

“In view of this, the state government will develop an application that will enable the public to register any event,” he said.

Masidi said Sabah recorded 73 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 54,989. — Reuters