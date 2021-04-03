Datuk Seri among 32 compounded for violating CMCO SOP at Penang entertainment centre

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said all compounded were locals aged between 20 to 60 years while a Bangladeshi man and a Vietnamese woman were arrested for not having valid travel documents during the operation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 3 — A businessman with the ‘Datuk Seri’ title was among 32 people issued compound fines for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at an entertainment centre at the Gemilang business centre here around midnight Friday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said all compounded were locals aged between 20 to 60 years while a Bangladeshi man and a Vietnamese woman were arrested for not having valid travel documents during the operation.

“The entertainment centre provided several karaoke rooms for visitors and some of them were detained after organising a birthday party there,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the 60-year-old ‘Datuk Seri’ was detained with 17 other individuals while celebrating a woman’s birthday inside a special room at the premises.

Police also detained a cowherd and his five-month pregnant wife with several other individuals at a different room.

“All 32 locals were compounded for breaching (CMCO) SOPs while the Bangladeshi man, who was also a worker there, and the Vietnamese woman who came with her boyfriend, were detained for further investigations,” he said. — Bernama