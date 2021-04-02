Wanita MIC seeks comprehensive policy to oversee women’s issues

MIC Wanita chief SJ Usha Nandhini speaks at the MIC’s Putera, Puteri, Wanita and Youth wings’ annual general assemblies in Klang, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, April 2 — MIC Wanita chief SJ Usha Nandhini has urged the government to formulate a more comprehensive policy to help solve the various problems faced by women in the country.

She said stricter laws to oversee cases of child abuse, depression, suicide, stress management and sexual harassment were badly needed.

“It would be fitting if an Indian female special officer is appointed at the ministry level to help look into problems afflicting Malaysian Indian women,” she said at the joint opening of MIC’s Putera, Puteri, Wanita and Youth wings’ annual general assemblies in Klang today.

Meanwhile, MIC Youth described the implementation of Undi 18 (lowering the voting age to 18) as important for the country’s political landscape so that the voice of youths is also taken into account in determining the country’s leadership.

Its chief R.Thinalan, who admitted that the delay in its implementation was a decision that has disappointed the younger generation, said Undi 18 would have been a fresh approach to reach out to some 7.8 million young voters in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“To approach these age group voters, we (MIC Youth) have launched the MIC Youth Brigade 2.0 initiative,” he said when addressing the MIC Youth general assembly.

Thinalan said the initiative aims to gather 25,000 youths across the country to hear their voices.

In regard to this, he said MIC will focus on a membership recruitment drive for youths aged between 16 and 40. — Bernama