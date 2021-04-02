Two localities in Sarawak under EMCO from tomorrow

KUCHING, April 2 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today that Kampung Baji in the district of Sarikei and Sungai Rassau, Batang Igan in the district of Matu will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from tomorrow until April 16.

The SDMC said in a statement that this was due to the drastic increase in new Covid-19 cases in the two locations.

The committee also reported that two more fatalities were recorded today, taking the death toll in the state to 112.

“A total 217 new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 16,845,” it said. — Bernama