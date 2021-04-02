Agong, Raja Permaisuri send Christians greetings for Good Friday, Easter

A screenshot of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s wishes on the Istana Negara Facebook page.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah sent well wishes to Christians today who were celebrating the end of their Holy Week.

“We wish all our Christian friends a blessed Good Friday and a very joyous Happy Easter. May your celebration be filled with hope, peace and love.

“Stay safe, fellow Malaysians,” he said.

The message was posted on the Istana Negara Facebook page.

Christians observe Good Friday today and will celebrate Easter this Sunday.