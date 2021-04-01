PM Muhyiddin reminds RTM to stay fresh and relevant on 75th birthday

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (second from left) officiates RTM’s 75th anniversary celebrations in Melaka April 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), which has operated for over seven decades, to continue creating milestones in the national broadcasting and media production industry and being bold in making changes so that its services will remain fresh and relevant.

The prime minister said RTM should be prepared to change in line with the current development and advancement of technology while creating more success stories to bring the Malaysian Broadcasting Department to greater heights.

“The slogan RTM - Teman Setia Anda (your faithful companion) is indeed synonymous and reflects the services that it provides to the people. However, RTM must also be bold in making changes so that its services will remain fresh and relevant,” he said in his speech delivered virtually in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of RTM and 60th anniversary of RTM Orchestra today.

The anniversary celebration held at Angkasapuri here was attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Broadcasting director-general Datuk Ruzain Idris.

In his speech, Muhyiddin also expressed hope that RTM would not be afraid to make necessary changes in the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution and to use its expertise and experiences to always improve, sustain and further develop its services.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the project to upgrade Angkasapuri Broadcasting Complex into a Media City is in line with the rapid advancement of the broadcasting technology and the international digital broadcasting standards.

He said once completed, the project, which is being implemented as a joint venture between the government and the private sector, will provide a high-tech, state-of-the-art broadcasting infrastructure in accordance with the government's aspiration to develop digital television broadcasting services.

Muhyiddin said the development of the Media City is also consistent with the RTM Transformation Plan which focuses on the development and optimal utilisation of RTM media platforms to effectively achieve the department’s mission and vision.

“I believe that the plan will give great benefits not only to the organisation but also to the local creative industry.

“Among others, it will also offer the enhancement of television content, refreshment of radio presenting, and empowerment of new media to attract and increase audience loyalty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said during his 75 years of service, RTM had played a role as the catalyst of the country's creative industry, especially in media development, as well as broadcasting, music and communication technology.

“Various contributions, both directly and indirectly, in the production and development of local industries have been carried out by RTM. This includes providing opportunities for employment, to be creative, development of talent and human capital, as well as various arts and artistic support services,” he added.

Apart from that, he said RTM also played a role in helping the authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the government's channels in disseminating authentic information in an effort to correct rumors, false news and accusations that were posted on social media.

He said the broadcast on radio and television, conducted in 24 languages and dialects, to refute false news helped a lot in providing understanding on issues at hand, thus preventing the public from easily panicking.

In his speech, Muhyiddin congratulated RTM for the launch of the RTM Sports Channel today, which he said, opened a new chapter for RTM in meeting the needs of viewers, especially sports fans.

He said the channel could also play a role as an agent of national unity, besides opening up opportunities for local production companies to produce sports programme content for RTM.

The prime minister also congratulated the RTM Orchestra on its 60th anniversary and prayed for the orchestra to continue to be more productive and dynamic. — Bernama