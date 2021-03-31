Water dispute: Kedah will insist on payment from Penang even if federal govt intervenes, says mentri besar

Last March 24, Muhammad Sanusi announced that the Kedah government planned to implement the TAPS project to stabilise Sungai Muda’s water level during the dry season. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ALOR SETAR, March 31 ― The Kedah government still insists on raw water supply charge to be imposed on Penang, even if the matter is brought to the federal government to be solved.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said every development project that had been planned, especially in the Sungai Muda area, would proceed for the benefit of the people in Kedah.

He said this included the riverside water catchment project known as Takungan Air Pinggiran Sungai (TAPS) to stabilise Sungai Muda’s water level during the dry season and water supply for the people of Kedah.

Even if the federal government were to intervene, it should be towards making Penang pay the price of raw water to Kedah, he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a joint venture agreement between Permodalan Kedah Berhad (PKB) and Open Road Asia Sdn Bhd at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said this in response to a statement by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow Saturday, calling the federal government to intervene to overcome its water dispute with Kedah.

Muhammad Sanusi said Penang’s need for raw water supply from Sungai Muda would only be taken into account after it agreed to meet Kedah’s demand to pay for the supply.

Last March 24, Muhammad Sanusi announced that the Kedah government planned to implement the TAPS project to stabilise Sungai Muda’s water level during the dry season.

He said new barrages will also be built to stabilise the river water level to ensure state water concessionaire Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd’s pumps would not be rendered inoperable when water levels drop.

In announcing the project, he said Penang would have to be prepared as implementation of the project could affect the water supply to Penang if it still refused to pay the raw water charge. ― Bernama