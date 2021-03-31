Minister: 2021 Istana Budaya New Norms Programme to rejuvenate arts, culture scene

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is pictured at Istana Budaya March 31, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Although still reeling from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Istana Budaya, an agency under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), will host 24 selected performances beginning in April.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the performances under the 2021 Istana Budaya New Norms Programme, are hoped to be able to boost the country’s stage performance activities, and provide opportunities for production companies to resume operations.

“Istana Budaya will continue to organise performances to support the well-being of the community.

“Apart from elevating the performing arts, I hope that the production of Jalan Sehala, a play scheduled to be staged in September, will encourage the public to continue to comply with new norms and obey the guidelines set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry,” she said at the programme launch here today.

Also present were Motac secretary-general Datuk Noor Zari Hamat and senior officials, as well as department and agency heads.

The selected productions include Teater Bangsawan Raja Bersiong, Festival Gamelan Gema Gangsa, Konsert Tanah Airku Bersama Orkestra Simfoni Kebangsaan, Wayang Bersama Konsert Orkestra Tradisional Malaysia, Genius Seni Muzik 10th Anniversary Concert and the theatrical dance Bakawali.

In addition to Istana Budaya’s own productions, several other programmes organised by other production houses, including Konsert 4G’S, Konsert Barisan Hadapan DJA (Datuk Jamal Abdillah) and the Civil Service Department’s Sengkela Perak will also be staged.

Throughout 2020, Istana Budaya recorded a total of 13,677 visitors with an income, including ticket sales and venue rental, of RM1.02 million.

Currently, Istana Budaya is conducting artistic and technical preparation work for the programme that is planned throughout 2021, with the hope that all performances will be staged as scheduled, either physically or virtually, depending on the Covid-19 situation. — Bernama