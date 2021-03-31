Kit Siang: Muhyiddin convinced Umno leaders to stay in Cabinet not for nation’s good, but to safeguard his survival

Lim Kit Siang said Malaysia has therefore descended into a hypo-kakistocracy (hypocrisy-kakistocracy) state following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s remark, with only an imbecile having any sense of belief over the issued statement. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has today labelled Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin a hypocrite, following the latter’s earlier statement on successfully convincing Umno’s ministers serving in his Cabinet to remain for the benefit of the country.

Lim was referring to Muhyiddin’s statement this morning where he said he managed to convince Umno ministers to remain in the Cabinet until the general election for the benefit of the country, following a meeting with them on Monday.

This was after Umno decided at its annual assembly to end the political cooperation with his Bersatu and eventually withdraw support for his Perikatan Nasional administration.

“The backdoor and illegitimate Muhyiddin government, the product of the infamous Sheraton Move, would have fallen if the Umno ministers had resigned their ministerial posts.

“Why deny what everybody knows?” he said in a statement here.

He said Malaysia has therefore descended into a hypo-kakistocracy (hypocrisy-kakistocracy) state following Muhyiddin’s remark, with only an imbecile having any sense of belief over the issued statement.

“Muhyiddin is being quite hypocritical, when what he really meant was that the Umno ministers should remain to take into account Muhyiddin’s interest and survival and not that of the country,” he said.

He also questioned whether Malaysia was currently in the trajectory to become a full-fledged kakistocracy state as illustrated by having the largest Cabinet in the nation’s history but the worst performing Cabinet that failed to have the moral and political courage to address certain pressing matters.

For one, he said the Cabinet had failed to fulfil the 2019 parliamentary mandate when Parliament amended the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age to 18 in the next general election.

“The Cabinet meeting today had come and gone, but the Cabinet continued as kakistocratic as ever — with Ministers more concerned about their place in the Cabinet than the burning issues in Malaysia today!” he said.

Lim said the time has come for Malaysians to realise that they are losing out to other countries and that there must be a new spurt of national energies to make Malaysia great again.

Last week, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that his party’s official decision to end its political cooperation with Bersatu for the 15th general election (GE15) meant the party is no longer divided on the matter.

Speaking to the press after the conclusion of the party’s 75th annual general assembly last weekend, Zahid said the motion introduced to the delegation and the party leadership to sever ties with Bersatu was unanimously accepted.

Following the decision, Umno advisory board chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah urged his party’s leaders serving the PN administration to quit their government positions immediately.

The Umno veteran said the ministers, deputy ministers and heads of government-linked companies should resign since their party has made it clear it will not work with the PN coalition under Bersatu in the next general election.