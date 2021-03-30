Works minister: SUKE construction halted until safety audit report is ready

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Construction of the Sungai Besi–Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been postponed until a safety audit report by an independent auditor is out.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said construction works would only resume if the authorities are satisfied with the findings of the independent auditor on safety at the highway project site.

“Works could only restart when we are satisfied that all processes in terms of safety for workers and the public as well as all safety aspects at the site are met.

“So far, we have not received the full report from the independent auditor,” he told reporters after launching the 2021 Maintenance Contractor Development Programme here today.

Apart from SUKE, the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) would also be audited by the appointed independent auditor.

On the actual incident, Fadillah said investigation by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is still going on as the incident was also linked to equipment at the construction site.

On March 22, three Chinese national workers were killed while a driver was seriously injured when a component of the crane gantry fell in the construction site of SUKE near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras. — Bernama