SIBU, April 15 — A construction company director in Sibu has lost RM222,000 after falling victim to an online antique auction scam.

Sibu district police chief ACP Azari Miskon said the victim, a man in his 70s, came across a Facebook account offering antique auction services on March 22.

“The victim then contacted two individuals who used an overseas phone number via WhatsApp.

“The suspects offered to auction the victim’s antique vase and asked for an advance payment, as well as additional charges for the auction, documentation and release of the purported auction proceeds,” he said in a statement today.

Azari said the suspects also presented receipts and auction documents believed to be fake to convince the victim, including purported proof that the auction transaction had been carried out overseas.

He said the victim then made payments in stages totalling RM222,000 to several local bank accounts before realising he had been scammed after being asked to make additional payments.

Azari said a police report was lodged by the victim yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In this regard, he advised the public to be wary of any unverified auction or investment offers, especially those promoted via social media, and not to make payments to third-party accounts without thorough checks. — Bernama