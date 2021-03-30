Sarawak party says its president to pay RM50m if fails to register as state poll candidate, or defects

PBK president Voon Lee Shan watching the candidates sign their agreement at a ceremony today, March 30, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Parti Bumi Kenyalang

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 30 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has today put a price tag of RM50 million on the head of its president, and RM20 million on the party’s other candidates picked to contest in the Sarawak election due this year.

PBK president Voon Lee Shan said that is the amount they each have to pay the party if they fail to file their papers on nomination day or cross over to other parties after winning the election.

“The idea of having the Candidates Agreement is caused by inadequacy of protection by the State Constitution against party-hopping of elected representatives.

“Party-hopping is seen as unhealthy as it betrays the trust of the voters and also the trust of the party on whose tickets they are elected,” Voon said in a statement.

It is however unknown if and how the agreements are legally binding, and whether they can be enforced.

The first batch of 21 potential candidates participated in the oath-taking and signing of the Candidates Agreement ceremony today while the second batch will sign theirs in Sibu in the next two weeks.

He said it is also to ensure that there is stability of government because without a stable government, much time will be spent on politicking and enticing elected representatives to shift camps rather than spend time running the government and providing service to the people.

He said if PBK wins in the state election, it will ensure that the state government is stable and provide better focus and energy to pursue its independence agenda without any distractions.

He said the party has assembled a very strong team in the coming 12th state election which is scheduled to be held at any time this year.

“Besides contesting all urban and semi-urban seats, the party will also contest all the Dayak and most Malay/Melanau seats,” he said.