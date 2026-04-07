PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — Investigations into complaints of misconduct and abuse of power involving several organisations in Kelantan received in 2017 and 2018 were resolved in the same year in accordance with the provisions under the Societies Act 1966, according to the Registrar of Societies Malaysia (ROS).

In a statement today, the ROS said the investigation included the examination of related documents and representations from several involved parties, with appropriate enforcement actions taken against the relevant organisations in accordance with existing legal provisions, in addition to official notifications being conveyed to the complainants regarding the investigation results.

“The ROS received written complaints regarding financial management and organisational governance issues in 2017 and 2018.

“Every complaint received was officially recorded, and a thorough investigation had been conducted and completed within the same year, in accordance with the provisions under the Societies Act 1966, the organisation’s constitution, and the applicable administrative procedures,” said the statement.

The media previously reported that a former treasurer of an organisation in Kelantan urged an investigation into allegations of misconduct and abuse of power involving the financial management of several organisations, including claiming that complaints had been submitted to the ROS since 2017 but had not yet received any response.

The statement said the ROS always collaborates with other enforcement agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police and related agencies, if necessary, to ensure that every complaint is addressed comprehensively, transparently and fairly.

In this regard, the ROS urges the public and stakeholders not to make any speculation or disseminate unverified information as it can undermine the integrity of the investigation process and the reputation of the parties involved.

“Further inquiries should be directed through the department’s official channels,” according to the statement.

The ROS emphasises that the department does not compromise on any form of misconduct and remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in the management and monitoring of the organisation for public interest. — Bernama