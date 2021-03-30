Sabah records two new Covid-19 clusters in Tawau

Sabah today reported two more Covid-19 new clusters. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — Sabah today reported two more Covid-19 new clusters involving a civil service candidate and a communications device sales person in Tawau as the index cases.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said the new clusters were the Semarak Cluster and Ranggu Cluster which recorded six and eight cases respectively, following the screening of close contacts involving housemates.

“The index case in the Semarak Cluster is a civil service candidate who was confirmed positive through screening at a private clinic before registering to join the training centre in Kota Kinabalu.

“Close contact screening found five more positive cases among the housemates, but the source of information is still being investigated,” he said in a statement.

On the Ranggu Cluster, Masidi said it was detected on March 26 when the salesperson was screened at a clinic. Following the screening of close contacts, seven more positive cases including her housemates and a male friend were recorded.

“The source of infection is believed to be the family of the index case who attended a prayer session for the demise in Taman Semarak on March 20 and a graduation ceremony on March 24. Close contact tracing is being carried out,” he said.

Masidi who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said Sabah today recorded 41 new cases, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 54,698, while 82 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital, bringing the total number to 53,891 thus far.

“Tawau recorded 23 new cases today and is among four districts including Kota Belud, Kota Kinabalu and Keningau which are in the red zone,” he added. — Bernama