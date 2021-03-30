Covid-19: 33 active clusters remain in Sarawak

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 30 — A total 33 Covid-19 clusters remain active in Sarawak with eight of those clusters continuing to record new cases, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

It revealed in its daily Covid-19 update today that while there were no new clusters declared today, eight of the active clusters recorded a total 25 new cases.

The Tanjung Genting Cluster in Meradong recorded eight new cases, followed by five cases under the Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Beluru.

The Rajang Cluster in Tanjung Manis recorded four new cases, while three new cases were recorded under Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster.

The Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu recorded two new cases, while the two new cases were also recorded under Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster (involving Samarahan, Kuching and Serian).

One new case under Taman Vistagro Cluster (Sri Aman) which was declared yesterday.

Twenty-five other clusters did not record new cases, including the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster (Serian) which contributed to the spike of cases in Serian.

Song district is now a Covid-19 red zone after it recorded 53 local infection cases in the past 14 days, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

On another matter, SDMC reported that Tanjung Manis has changed status from Covid-19 yellow zone to orange zone after recording 23 local infection cases in the past 14 days

This means five districts are now classified as orange zones. The others are Kanowit, Song, Bukit Mabong and Sarikei.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Eleven districts namely Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones.

Sixteen districts remain as yellow zones namely Matu, Pakan, Marudi, Subis, Beluru, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Belaga, Lundu, Saratok and Sebauh.

A total eight districts remain as green zones or with no cases. They are namely Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Kabong.

SDMC also reported that the police had issued 14 compounds to individuals who did not comply with standard operating procedures against Covid-19. All these compounds were issued in Kuching. — Borneo Post Online