SDMC: One more new Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak

KUCHING, March 29 — One more Covid-19 new cluster, the Taman Vistagro Cluster in Sri Aman was declared in Sarawak today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the community cluster was detected in the Taman Vistagro housing area.

“The index case is no. 14,911, a 62-year-old local man, detected to be positive for the virus through screening of symptomatic individuals at a private clinic on March 23 .

‘”The man was then taken straight to the Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre in Sri Aman and confirmed to be positive on March 25.

“The index case might have gotten the infection from the community while doing cross-zone travelling, especially to go to Kuching district,” it said.

JPBN said further investigation and active screening conducted on the patient’s family members and close and casual contacts detected another 17 positive cases in the new cluster, out of 179 individuals tested while 46 were negative and 115 still waiting for the results.

Today, 192 new positive cases were detected in Sarawak, bringing the cumulative number to 16,061 while the number of fatalities rose to 105 after two more were reported. — Bernama