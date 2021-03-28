Zahid says Umno no longer at crossroads after formalising split with Bersatu for GE15

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) said he had received unanimous support to call for an election as soon as the Emergency is lifted. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Umno’s official decision to end its political cooperation with Bersatu for the 15th general election meant the party is no longer divided on the matter, president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.



Speaking to the press after the conclusion of the party's 75th annual general assembly this weekend, Zahid said the motion introduced to the delegation and the party leadership today to sever ties with Bersatu was unanimously accepted.



“Because the general assembly is the highest governing body in Umno, as stated in its constitution, once it has decided on a huge policy, its members must fully abide on decision that was made by the party



“And because of that, there shouldn’t be any claims or rumours out there that Umno is at a crossroads. Umno is not at a crossroads. The decision made by the general assembly has been very clear,’’ he said.



Zahid also said the party was considering another ultimatum, which is to immediately withdraw support for Perikatan Nasional the moment the Emergency is lifted on August 1 or earlier, but added that this will be discussed at length in the next supreme council meeting.



“The delegation today has unanimously given their support to the party president and the supreme council to call for an election the moment the state of Emergency is lifted on August 1 or an earlier date,’’ said Zahid.



Earlier today, Zahid said in his policy speech for the general assembly that Umno under Barisan Nasional will head into the elections alone, and reject any notion of joining forces with PN.



Zahid also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against “parasites” within the party who have tried to undermine the decision made by the party today.



On January 11, the Yang diPertuan Agong declared a state of Emergency after the prime minister advised him that one was needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, the federal Opposition and even some in Umno have asked if the move was meant to prevent a possible change of government



The Emergency also gives Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet extraordinary powers, such as introducing laws without the approval of Parliament.