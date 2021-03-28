Ismail Sabri: EMCO at Tapah prison extended until April 12

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said however, the EMCO implemented at the prison staff quarters would end as scheduled tomorrow.. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented at Tapah Prison in Batang Padang, Perak scheduled to end tomorrow will be extended from March 30 to April 12.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said however, the EMCO implemented at the prison staff quarters would end as scheduled tomorrow.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that there are still Covid-19 infections involving detainees with the last 27 positive cases reported on March 25. To date, the MOH has conducted 3,787 screening tests and of that a total of 834 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded.

“However, the surge in the cases does not involve members and family members living in the prison staff quarters,” he said in a statement on the implementation of the Conditional MCO and Rehabilitation MCO today.

Ismail Sabri also said the government would implement the EMCO at Pusat Jagaan Rohaniah, Sekolah Integrasi Ikhwan, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan from tomorrow until April 11 following the sudden rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases with 25 cases recorded in the locality.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Tioman Island, Pahang as well as Kampung Bintawa Ulu and Kampung Bintawa Tengah in Kuching, Sarawak would end tomorrow and March 30, respectively, while the EMCO at Kampung Juara in Tioman Island would be extended until April 6.

He said the MCO in Nabawan district, Sabah would end as scheduled on March 30, after the positive cases in the locality showed a downward trend and the cluster was under control with the last case reported on March 26.

On the compliance operations task force, Ismail Sabri said 107 individuals were detained for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday, of which 89 were compounded and 18 remanded.

He said the highest offences recorded were entertainment centre activities involving 75 individuals, failure to observe the physical distancing rule (24), failure to provide equipment to record customers’ details (2) and other offences (six).

Meanwhile, on Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 28 illegal immigrants and five skippers were nabbed and 12 land vehicles seized, while 80 boats were detected in the country’s waters yesterday.— Bernama