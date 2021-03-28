EMCO in Kelantan only if necessary, says state health director

On the increase of Covid-19 cases in Kelantan, Dr Zaini said it could be due to members of the public not following the SOP set. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BHARU, March 28 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would only be enforced in certain areas in Kelantan based on the Covid-19 data from time to time, said state Health (JKNK) director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

However, he added that if possible, the JKNK would not want to implement the EMCO as it would have many implications, especially from the economic aspect.

“It could cause a lot of worries but what is most important is whether the public can discipline themselves and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP). But if forced to, the EMCO will be implemented.

“I believe enforcement is one of the ways to discipline people to adhere to the SOP. This is the new norm that we need to practise,” he told reporters after the state-level commemoration of World Tuberculosis Day at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, here, today.

On the increase of Covid-19 cases in Kelantan, Dr Zaini said it could be due to members of the public not following the SOP set.

He said Kelantan was the third state recording the most number of new cases after Sarawak and Selangor, with 138 cases reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 6,066.

“What I see is that the drop in cases in Kelantan previously resulted in some people ignoring the SOP. Whether it’s a feast, tahlil session or gathering, the most important thing is to adhere to the SOP,” he added. — Bernama