DOSH to quiz top management of contractor over crane collapse at SUKE site

A view of the location of the incident where a gantry crane component fell at the Sungai Besi Ulu-Klang Expressway (SUKE) construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, March 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will be calling the top management including the chief executive officer and chairman of the contractor over the investigation into the incident on Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

Deputy Human Resources Minister, Datuk Awang Hashim said the party concerned would be told to table all standard operating procedures as well as improvements made to prevent another similar incident from occurring.

“Earlier, seminars and courses held only involved the Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) officer... but this a major project involving billions of ringgit.

“The tragedy should receive serious attention... (We will check) if there was negligence on the part of the contractor and we will improve the SOPs in all sectors if there were weaknesses or whether the SOP needed to be updated,” he told reporters after a Malaysia Prihatin programme at Mara Junior Science College here today.

He said the meeting would be held on April 5 and among the actions to be taken is pledge by the parties involved in SUKE project to raise the level of safety and health for workers.

In the incident on March 22, three foreign workers were killed while one person was injured after a crane structure at SUKE construction site fell and crushed a car in Alam Damai, Cheras. — Bernama