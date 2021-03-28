Cops: Bangladeshi killed, three others injured in two-vehicle collision in Kedah

A Bangladeshi man was killed while his three compatriots were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Jalan Jeniang near Kampung Gajah Puteh today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIK, March 28 — A Bangladeshi man was killed while his three compatriots were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Jalan Jeniang near Kampung Gajah Puteh, near here, today.

Sik district police chief, DSP Abdul Razak Osman, said in the 10 am incident, the deceased, identified as Babul Mohammad Azaharul Islam, 32, was the driver of a Toyota Hilux.

He died at the scene from serious head injuries while the three others suffered internal injuries and were rushed to Sik Hospital for further treatment, he added.

“Preliminary investigation found the accident occurred as the four-wheel-drive vehicle came out of the Jalan Jeniang junction onto the road and the lorry could not stop in time, collided with the car,” he said in a statement here today.

Both vehicles skidded to the middle of the road, however, the lorry driver escaped unhurt, he said, adding the body was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem. — Bernama