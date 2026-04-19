PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — Malaysia has called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) peacekeepers.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry or Wisma Putra has strongly condemned continuing attacks against the Unifil peacekeepers, which constitute war crimes, and demanded justice for the fallen and injured.

“We urge all parties to respect the ceasefire, de-escalate tensions, and extend full cooperation to Unifil in the discharge of its mandate under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).

“The Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) currently deployed under Unifil is reported to be safe,” the statement read.

The statement said the Government of Malaysia extends its deepest condolences to the families and to the Government of France following the death of one French peacekeeper and the injuries sustained by three others serving with Unifil as a result of an incident in Ghanduriyah on 18 April. — Bernama