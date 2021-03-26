PBB Youth disappointed over Undi18 delay, urges EC to expedite implementation

PBB Youth said the interests and aspirations of youths are imperative to safeguard Sarawak’s future. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 26 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth today expressed its disappointment over the delay in the implementation of Undi18, which will leave out millions of eligible voters between the age of 18 to 20 as well as those aged 21 and above who are yet to be registered voters.

PBB Youth said the amendment to the Federal Constitution for automatic voter registration (AVR), lowering the voting age to 18, and making 18 the minimum age for a Malaysian citizen to run for public office were passed unanimously Parliament on July 16, 2019.

“For Sarawak, the Bill to amend Article 16 of the State Constitution to lower the minimum age required for a person to become an elected representative from 21 to 18-years-old was also passed in the State Legislative Assembly on November 12, last year.

‘We hope the Election Commission can expedite the implementation of Undi18 for it to be on time for the upcoming general and the state election,” the group said.

It added that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government welcomes the participation of youths in politics and in the democratic process.

It said the interests and aspirations of youths are imperative to safeguard Sarawak’s future.

“The youths must be allowed to exercise their democratic rights in accordance to the amended Federal Constitution.

“This group, growing up in a world surrounded with information are mature, knowledgeable, and well informed of the current political situation and its predicaments,” PBB Youth said in the statement signed by its chief Gerald Rentap, deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and committee members Aidel Lariwoo, Miro Simuh, Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Allan Siden Gramong.

Yesterday, the EC said lowering the voting age to 18 and the accompanying automatic voter registration would not be implemented this year as scheduled, blaming this on the Covid-19 pandemic for the delay.

It also said it was committed to implementing the Undi18 and automatic voter registrations that were approved in Parliament for the 15th General Election in 2023, in accordance with Article 55(3) of the Federal Constitution.