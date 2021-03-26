Guan Eng questions Perikatan govt’s silence on PAS’ bid to redraw electoral map

Lim demanded Perikatan declare its stand on PAS' bid to redraw electoral boundaries. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has insisted that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government respond to a recent statement by PAS central committee member Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali that electoral boundaries should be redrawn in favour of Malay-Muslim majority areas before the next general election.

In a statement today, Lim called the silence of PN’s non-Malay or non-Muslim component parties, namely the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a sign of complicity.

“PN and the Cabinet must declare their stand on PAS’ vision of a racist and extremist religious Malaysia, to gerrymander election boundaries to benefit Muslims and Malays.

“What is disturbing is that there is neither repudiation nor renunciation from Cabinet, particularly the non-Malay/non-Muslim members from MCA, MIC or GPS.

“Their silence is a betrayal equivalent to servile subservience to the power of PAS to discriminate, deprive and deny the rights of non-Malays and non-Muslims,” he said in the statement.

He claimed that PAS also has been silent on the Election Commission’s (EC) postponement of the lowering of the voting age to 18 despite the fact that Malays and Muslims would likely be the most affected by the decision.

Three days ago, Khairuddin, who is also the plantation industries and commodities minister, said PAS, Bersatu and Umno must work together and redraw the electoral map to ensure their candidates win enough seats at the next general election to guarantee a two-thirds majority in Parliament.