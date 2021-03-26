Deny youth’s voice and older voters will punish you at the ballots, Syed Saddiq warns after EC delays Undi18

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman warned that the decision to disenfranchise the youth may result in backlash from older voters sympathetic to the cause in the upcoming general election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has slammed the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to postpone Undi18, saying it shows the government does not want the youths to be involved in the nation building process.

In a statement, he also warned that the decision to disenfranchise the youth may result in backlash from older voters sympathetic to the cause in the upcoming general election.

“This government does not want the youths to have a say in the nation building process. Speak up! Make your voice heard! It’s now or never.

“I am confident that if you take away the rights to vote of youths between 18 and 20, those over 21 who can vote will punish you,” said the president of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

He said that the decision to implement Undi18 was historical, as it was the first time a constitutional amendment was made to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 was agreed by all political parties.

“Undi18 was not my own doing. Undi18 was an effort by everyone. Government, Opposition, NGOs and the youth who wanted their rights to vote.

“When I proposed it and campaigned hard for it, it’s for the youths, not for politics.

He added that silencing the youth by denying them their voting rights would only lead to more pushback from Malaysians.

“Malaysians are smart and not to be fooled with. We did it before. We will do it again. Enough is enough,” he said.

Yesterday, the EC announced that it has decided to postpone Undi18 and the accompanying automatic voter registration, citing Covid-19 for causing delays to its implementation.

The EC said it needed to evaluate new obstacles and persisting issues as well as account for the various movement control orders (MCO) that are in place.

Syed Saddiq’s party Muda responded by saying it was planning to file a suit as soon as possible to challenge the postponement of Undi18.

Muda said that the EC’s reason behind delaying the implementation of Undi18 made a mockery out of Malaysians, adding that it violated the democratic rights and contradicts the country's constitution.

Federal lawmakers crossed the political aisle and voted unanimously to amend the Federal Constitution in July 2019 and lower the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

Undi18 can only take effect once it has been gazetted, which was scheduled for the second half of this year.