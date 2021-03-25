National Council for PwD agrees with proposal on website, WCAG-based app guidelines, policies

The National Council for PwD today agreed with a proposal to set guidelines and accessibility policies on the websites and applications of ministries, agencies and public service providers in Malaysia based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, to be friendly to the needs of persons with disabilities. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The National Council for PwD (MKBOKU) today agreed with a proposal to set guidelines and accessibility policies on the websites and applications of ministries, agencies and public service providers in Malaysia based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), to be friendly to the needs of PwD (persons with disabilities).

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) said the proposal, submitted at the MKBOKU meeting today, was welcomed as the right of all categories of PwD to access information could not be denied as provided for by the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 and the Disability Action Plan 2016-2022.

It also meets the requirements of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and in turn can reduce the dependence of PwD, especially the visually impaired, on others in their daily affairs, said KPWKM in a statement issued in conjunction with the meeting.

“The council basically agrees with this proposal because the accessibility of information through digital platforms is in line with current global development trends, especially in a situation where the country is facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

KPWKM said the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) had been asked to look at the proposal in more detail. — Bernama