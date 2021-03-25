Ismail Sabri: EMCO at Kampung Lebak Moyoh, Kampung Siasai Tamu in Kota Belud from tomorrow

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed there was a sharp increase in cases in the two localities with a high rate of infection. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Kampung Lebak Moyoh and Kampung Siasai Tamu in Kota Belud, Sabah, will be placed under the enhanced movement control order from tomorrow until April 8, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed there was a sharp increase in cases in the two localities with a high rate of infection.

“To date, 89 screenings have been done in Kampung Lebak Moyoh and out of the total, nine people tested positive for Covid-19, while out of a total of 77 screenings in Kampung Siasai Tamu, seven cases came back positive.

“So after doing a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, the government agreed to implement the EMCO in the two localities,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO in Kampung Sinsingon and Kampung Lotong, Nabawan, Sabah, would end as scheduled tomorrow.

He said out of 821 screening tests carried out in the locality to date, 140 came back positive for Covid-19.

“The MOH has confirmed that the number of positive cases in this locality is on the decline, the cluster is under control and all positive cases have received treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 41 individuals were detained for violating the SOPs to curb the spread of Covid-19 yesterday, of which 28 were compounded, and the rest remanded.

At the same time, he said nine illegal immigrants were arrested and two vehicles seized under Ops Benteng.

“During the operation, the authorities also detected 96 boats or ships in the country’s waters through six monitoring exercises, and at the same time, a total of six immigrants were also deported through two deportation activities,” he said. — Bernama