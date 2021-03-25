Covid-19: Sarawak’s death toll rises to 101 as new cases breach 300 today, says SDMC

The 100th Covid-19 fatality in the state was a 72-year old woman who died yesterday. She was treated at the Sibu Hospital after she was tested positive for the virus on February 28. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 25 — Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 101 today with two more deaths in Sibu as the state recorded 308 new cases for the day, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The 100th Covid-19 fatality in the state was a 72-year old woman who died yesterday. She was treated at the Sibu Hospital after she was tested positive for the virus on February 28.

She had symptoms of the virus and suffered from comorbidities, namely, hypertension, diabetes and asthma, the SDMC said in its Covid-19 update.

Sarawak’s latest Covid-19 death was an 88-year-old man who was also admitted at Sibu Hospital after he tested positive as he was a close contact of a confirmed case.

The man, who died today, also had comorbidities, namely, hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases today is 14,963 with the spike in new cases largely contributed by Serian’s Chupak Cluster and Bintulu’s close contact screening.

Serian topped the list of new cases today with 66, followed by Bintulu (60), Sibu 58, followed by Meradong (46), Miri (40), Kuching (11), Samarahan (8), Beluru (5), Betong (4), Kapit (3), Bukit Mabong (2), Julau (2), Sri Aman (2) and Sebauh (1).

In its breakdown of new cases by district, SDMC said out of the 66 new cases in Serian, 47 were from the Chupak Cluster and 19 from close contact screening.

Bintulu’s new cases consisted of 45 from close contact screenings, six from the Jalan Tanjung Cluster, two symptomatic patients and seven from other screenings.

In Sibu, one case was from the Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster, 12 from the Jalan Sanyan Cluster, 26 close contact screenings, seven symptomatic patients, one health facility surveillance and 11 other screenings.

Meradong recorded 46 new cases where 44 were from the Tanjung Genting Cluster and two close contact screenings.

Miri’s 40 new cases consisted of eight from the Jalan Merpati Cluster, 29 from close contact screening, two were screening of symptomatic patients and one import case from a district or state in the country.

In Kuching, out of its 11 new cases, two were from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, one from close contact screening, two were screening of symptomatic patients, and six from other screenings.

Samarahan recorded eight new cases where five were from close contact screenings and three from other screenings.

Beluru’s cases were all from close contact screenings, while Betong’s four new cases were all from the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster.

In Kapit, one case was from close contact screening and two were screening of symptomatic patients, while in Julau, all two of its new cases were from close contact screenings.

Bukit Mabong recorded two new cases where one was of a symptomatic patient and one from other screening, while two new cases in Sri Aman were both from symptomatic patients.

Sebauh’s only new case today was from a close contact screening.

A total of 2,711 active cases are still hospitalised or admitted at the Covid-19 quarantine and low-risks treatment centres (PKRC) in Sarawak, with 12 in the intensive care unit and 20 intubated.

Meanwhile, there were 187 cases discharged today, consisting of 34 from the Sarikei Hospital, Sibu Hospital (33), Kapit PKRC (32), Miri Hospital (30), Sarawak General Hospital (27), Bintulu Hospital (18), Serian PKRC (11), Sri Aman Hospital (1) and Limbang Hospital (1).

The total number of recoveries in the state to date is 12,102 or 80.88 per cent out of the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. — Borneo Post Online