SUKE accident in Cheras: Work to remove collapsed crane begins

A view of the location of the incident where a gantry crane component fell at the Sungai Besi Ulu-Klang Expressway (SUKE) construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, March 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) has started work to remove the gantry crane which toppled over at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway (SUKE) construction site in Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras and killed three workers.

Prolintas said the operation to remove the crane and do repair work began soon after the third body was extricated this morning.

The operation was expected to take several days as it was a complicated process, it said in a statement today.

“It is also due to safety factors involving residents in the area and workers at the site, among others, to ensure that the highway structure remains solid and intact.

“Removing the heavy gantry crane requires a process of cutting it into several small parts and bringing them down,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of residents, especially those living in the Puncak Banyan Condominium, alternative roads have been paved since the day of the incident and opened for the use of residents.

The statement said diversions and temporary closures of part of the routes at Persiaran Alam Damai would be implemented for both directions with immediate effect to allow access, until the repair work was completed.

Meanwhile, vehicles from Jalan Lingkaran Tengah Dua (MRR2) heading to Alam Damai will be diverted to Jalan Cerdas (Taman Connaught Night Market) to exit to Jalan Alam Damai near OCBC Bank.

“During the road closure, only affected residents living in nearby areas such as the Mandarina condominium, Puncak Banyan and Altitude 236 are allowed to use the route.

“Traffic controllers, safety cones, warning signs and directions have been placed along the routes involved during the closure,” the statement said.

On Monday, three Chinese nationals were killed and a local motorist was seriously injured when a component of the gantry crane collapsed at the highway construction site. — Bernama