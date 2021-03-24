Johor Islamic Religious Dept may hold watching brief in govt’s appeal over use of word ‘Allah’, says committee chairman

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the action was taken in support of the federal government’s efforts over the matter. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, March 24 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is likely to hold a watching brief in the federal government’s appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on the use of the word “Allah”.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the action was taken in support of the federal government’s efforts over the matter.

“This issue has been brought to the Johor State Fatwa Department, and we are waiting for the appeal process on the issue from the Federal government.

“Most likely, JAINJ will hold a watching brief in the proceedings, which will be led by Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad,” he told reporters in a press conference after the Johor Islamic Corporation’s (PIJ) aid programme at Felda Taib Andak here, today.

He said this when asked if the state government was ready to assist the federal government in supporting its appeal on the issue, as decreed by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar recently.

In the meantime, Tosrin said the Johor Islamic Religious Council was ready to assist any party in finding the best formula and decision over the issue of the use of the word “Allah”.

“We are ready to help any party to find the best formula and the best decision in this issue, and hope Muslims remain patient and do not come up with their own decisions, because it can touch on sensitivities,” he said.

On March 18, Sultan Ibrahim ordered the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) to take the necessary and appropriate action to support the Federal government’s efforts to file an appeal on the issue.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court on March 10 ruled that Christians nationwide could use the word Allah and three other Arabic words, namely, “Baitullah”, “Kaaba” and “solat”, in their religious publications for educational purposes.

However, the Home Ministry and the Malaysian Government filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision at the High Court Registrar’s Office on March 15. — Bernama