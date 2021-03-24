Ismail Sabri: Fifty-four people booked for violating MCO SOP yesterday

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among the top offences recorded were failing to provide equipment to record customer details (21) followed by not wearing face masks (17) and interstate or inter-district movement without permission (six). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Fifty-four people were detained for violating movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday with all of them issued compound fines.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among the top offences recorded were failing to provide equipment to record customer details (21) followed by not wearing face masks (17) and interstate or inter-district movement without permission (six).

“A total of 18 illegal immigrants were also detained, while a boat and 11 land vehicles were seized in Op Benteng yesterday,” he said in a statement on the implementation of the conditional MCO and recovery MCO, today.

He said 836 people arrived at international entry points yesterday and all of them were quarantined at quarantine stations nationwide, bringing the cumulative number of people returning home since July 24 last year to 152,570.

On compulsory screening of foreign workers, Ismail Sabri said a total of 3,428 people underwent Covid-19 screening tests yesterday and that 11 of them tested positive.

Cumulatively, a total of 644,425 foreign workers have undergone Covid-19 screening so far involving 33,205 employers, he said. — Bernama