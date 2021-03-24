Finance Ministry: RON97 up three sen; RON95, diesel unchanged

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the new prices were based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will go up by three sen per litre to RM2.50 while the prices for RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period of March 25 to 31.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the new prices were based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The government will keep monitoring the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people, it added. — Bernama