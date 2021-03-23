Sarawak CM: State revenue expected to rise with new gas discovery

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the billions of ringgit increase in revenue would enable the state to continue to develop and achieve the developed state status by 2030. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEBUYAU, March 23 — Sarawak’s revenue derived from gas and oil resources is expected to increase following the recent discovery of new gas fields in Sarawak waters, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said he was informed of the matter by Petronas chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Nizam Salleh and Petronas president and chief executive officer Tengku Taufik Tengku Aziz during their courtesy call yesterday.

“There is a possibility besides the Central Luconia and Baram Delta (two gas fields off Sarawak waters), there could be new discoveries two new discoveries (of gas fields),” he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sungai Batang Lupar bridge project here today.

He however refused to divulge further saying that Petronas would announce the matter soon.

“Based on our Commercial Settlement Agreement (signed between the state government and Petronas), we (the state) are going to do our part in developing those (newly-discovered) areas through Petros (Sarawak-owned oil and gas company),” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said the billions of ringgit increase in revenue would enable the state to continue to develop and achieve the developed state status by 2030.

“We will continue the development in the rural areas and the interiors and I am very confident that it can be completed in the next five to six years,” he said, adding that by 2030 Sarawak would become a developed state and the people’s living status would improve with the opening of the economy due to better road transportation and internet access.

The Batang Lupar Bridge costing about RM848 million will be the longest river-crossing bridge in Malaysia when completed. Construction work began in February and is expected to be completed within four years. — Bernama