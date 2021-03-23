Religious affairs minister: Covid-19 vaccination permissible during Ramadan

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, March 23 — Muslims in the country are allowed to receive the Covid-19 injection during the Ramadan month for it will not invalidate the compulsory fasting.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri noted that the decision was made in a special meeting held by the Muzakarah (discussion) Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs two months ago.

He said the Covid-19 vaccination is permissible during the fasting month as decided by the fatwa council.

“The whole world now allows (vaccination in Ramadan) and most recently we received a view from the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia (Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh) who noted the need to be vaccinated even in Ramadan and that it does not break the fast,” he told reporters at Kolej Uniti Port Dickson, today.

Zulkifli said the view of the grand mufti is in line with the view of the country’s fatwa council.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme themed “Protect Yourself, Protect All” is implemented in three phases that kicked off on Feb 24 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who became the first person in the country to receive the vaccine.

Earlier, Zulkifli, who is a former lecturer at the college, handed over laptops to 40 asnaf (eligible to receive tithe) students and encouraged them to continue to excel in their respective fields and contribute to the country. — Bernama